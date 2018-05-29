Rashid Khan Floored By Sachin Tendulkar's Take About His Bowling

 
Though Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) missed out on their second IPL success, the Hyderabad outfit's efforts garnered praise from all around the world. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan was one of the reasons for SunRisers Hyderabad's spectacular show in IPL 2018. Rashid Khan, who played a vital role's in his team's journey to the final, single-handedly took SunRisers Hyderabad to the final of the tournament by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2. After Rashid's magnificent show, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and called the 19-year-old 'best spinner in the world'.

Rashid Khan saw Tendulkar's tweet when he boarded the team bus post SunRisers Hyderabad victory and was awestruck.

"When I got into the bus, a friend sent me a screenshot of the tweet and I was shocked to see it. I was thinking for like 1-2 hours before I could eventually reply. I really didn't know what to write, but finally I replied," Rashid told Times of India on Monday.

"The whole of Afghanistan seemed to have seen that tweet. Tendulkar is very, very famous there and everyone was surprised that he had such high praise for me. Statements like these motivate young players," he added.

The Afghan sensation scored 34 not out off just 10 balls to help SRH post 174/7 and then claimed three crucial wickets to help his team reach the final.

"Always felt @rashidkhan_19 was a good spinner but now I wouldn't hesitate in saying he is the best spinner in the world in this format. Mind you, he's got some batting skills as well. Great guy," Tendulkar's post read.

Rashid Khan ended IPL 2018 with 21 wickets. He finished behind Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye, who claimed 24 wickets for the purple cap.

