Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Score, RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Aim To Continue Winning Streak

Updated: 18 April 2018 18:25 IST

IPL Live Score, RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Aim To Continue Winning Streak
RR vs KKR Live Match: Rajasthan look to continue winning streak © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been in fine nick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with two wins out of three outing and would be now taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have a 2-2 record and lie second on the IPL Points Table. Rajasthan Royals had a fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore while KKR had a way easier time against Delhi Daredevils. Both sides would be keen to put vital points on the table and stay within the top four sides on the list. The in-form Royals will be confident of a third consecutive victory. Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Sunrisers thrashed them in their opener. They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore.The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again against Kolkata. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2018 Live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top and big hitters like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell in the middle, KKR has enough firepower and depth. Their bowling too has the right balance with the deceptive Narine, the current purple cap holder in the tournament. Wily old horse Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav are capable of weaving a web around any batting side. Pacer Shivam Mavi, who rose to stardom during the recent U-19 World Cup, and Russell provide the medium pace variety to KKR. 

Topics : Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 15 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
