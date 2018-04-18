IPL Live Score, RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Aim To Continue Winning Streak

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been in fine nick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with two wins out of three outing and would be now taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have a 2-2 record and lie second on the IPL Points Table. Rajasthan Royals had a fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore while KKR had a way easier time against Delhi Daredevils. Both sides would be keen to put vital points on the table and stay within the top four sides on the list. The in-form Royals will be confident of a third consecutive victory. Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Sunrisers thrashed them in their opener. They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore.The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again against Kolkata. (LIVE SCORECARD)