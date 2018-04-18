IPL Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to continue their winning streak as they take Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane will leave no stone unturned to better their fifth spot in the IPL points table. Rajasthan is currently fifth while Kolkata is second in the points table. A win for either team will take them to the joint-top position. Royals have turned it around with back-to-back wins after Sunrisers thrashed them in their opener. They pipped Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and then travelled away to post a convincing 19-run victory over star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore.The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again. They are on their home turf where they have seldom lost matches but they would still be wary of KKR who outplayed Delhi Daredevils rather comfortably last night for their second win in four games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.
When and Where to Watch: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Unlike last year, this season hasn't started off with lop-sided games. We have seen them going down to the wire and that's exactly what we hope happens more. Match 15 is between Rajasthan and Kolkata at the former's den. Both these teams are coming off a comprehensive win and would be raring to go in now. They share similar points but the hosts have played a game less which should help them as far as momentum is concerned. Sanju Samson, the young lad, is making it a habit to deliver and it's high time that the big guns like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler too, step up with game-changing knocks. Their bowling looks in good shape as well as they managed to defend a total quite convincingly against a star-studded Bangalore batting line-up at the opposition's home ground. Talking about the visitors now, they slipped up a bit after opening their account but got back to winning ways by defeating Delhi in their previous game. Their batting order consisting of Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik and then the power-hitter Andre Russell, have all struck the chords while the spin trio of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav are doing the bulk of the job in the bowling department. Ajinkya Rahane or Dinesh Karthik, who do you think will come out on top?