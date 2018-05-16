IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals' Ish Sodhi Gets Out In Bizarre Fashion Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Since its advent, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen batsmen losing their wickets in the most bizarre way possible. Rajasthan Royals' Ish Sodhi is the latest man in the list of most unlucky dismissal in IPL history. The incident happened during Rajasthan Royals clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday when the New Zealander tried to play a yorker off Kolkata Knight Riders' Prasidh Krishna. Sodhi tried to dig it out but seemed to have got an inside edge. The ball lobbed towards Karthik who appealed for a catch. The umpires spoke to each other and referred the decision to the third umpire. The replays showed that the inside edge went straight into the boots and the decision went in Kolkata Knight Riders' favour.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

Kuldeep (4 for 20) helped Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Rajasthan Royals for 142 in 19 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the small target with two overs to spare.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, Chris Lynn top scored with a 42-ball 45, while skipper Dinesh Karthik remained not out on 41 off 31 deliveries.

With seven wins and six defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders are third on the points tally. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are fourth with six wins and seven losses.