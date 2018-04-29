 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan Learns Tricks Of The Trade From MS Dhoni

Updated: 29 April 2018 14:46 IST

Ishan Kishan, who also hails from Jharkhand, has impressed with his wicket-keeping skills and prowess as a number three batsman.

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians
Ishan Kishan has been a revelation in IPL 2018. © Instagram

One of the most iconic figures in Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contribution, both as a wicket-keeper and batsman, is one for the books. The 36-year-old's unconventional yet effective glove work is a great source of learning for the youngsters. Ishan Kishan, who has been a revelation in IPL 2018, was seen taking wicket-keeping advice from the best in the business as Mumbai Indians locked horns with table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Saturday. Kishan, who also hails from Jharkhand, has impressed with his wicket-keeping skills and prowess as a number three batsman. In a recent interview, the former India U-19 skipper had said that it was Dhoni who made him work on his attitude at the crease.

"Dhoni bhai saw me at the nets and walked up to me and said that I needed to curtail my attacking instincts to begin with. He believed that to play a long innings I needed to be a little more compact and I did just that. He asked me to change my stance as well and when it comes from someone like Dhoni bhai, you know you can trust his observation."

As far as the action on Saturday is concerned, Mumbai Indians picked up their second win of the season as their top-order came to the fore for an 8-wicket win with four balls to spare. CSK, batting first, scored 169 with Dhoni scoring 26 runs. Mumbai Indians chased down the target with two balls to spare, thanks to a fifty from Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Dhoni added yet another feather to his glittering cap by becoming the first captain in IPL history to lead for the 150th time. Out of the ten complete seasons, the 36-year-old has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in all their eight seasons and captained now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the 2016 edition.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 27
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kishan was seen taking wicket-keeping advice from best in the business
  • Ishan Kishan also hails from Jharkhand
  • Mumbai Indians chased down the target with two balls to spare
Related Articles
Watch: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh
Watch: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh's Daughters Give Us Friendship Goals
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Achieves Yet Another Milestone, First To Captain In 150 Games
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Achieves Yet Another Milestone, First To Captain In 150 Games
IPL 2018: Struggling Mumbai Indians Fight For Survival Against Table-Toppers Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: Struggling Mumbai Indians Fight For Survival Against Table-Toppers Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.