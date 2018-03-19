 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Mitchell McClenaghan Replaces Jason Behrendorff In Mumbai Indians' Squad

Updated: 19 March 2018 17:25 IST

Mitchell McClenaghan had gone unsold in the IPL 2018 Player Auction.

Mitchell McClenaghan has been selected by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff. © AFP

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has been selected by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Australian left-arm paceman Jason Behrendorff, who has been ruled out due to a back problem. McClenaghan, who went unsold in the 2018 IPL Auctions, has been given another shot to make his mark in the tournament as the Mumbai outfit picked him for his base price of rupees one crore. The Kiwi pacer has been a part of the Mumbai squad for the past three seasons and in 2017, he was a key contributor to their campaign, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches.

The IPL Technical Committee has approved McClenaghan as a replacement for the Australian from the pool of registered players who are available to play.

"Mr. Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP)," a statement from the IPL read.

Mumbai Indians begin their title defence hosting two-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the opening game on April 7.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Highlights
  • McClenaghan will replace Behrendorff in Mumbai Indians squad
  • McClenaghan went unsold in the 2018 IPL Auctions
  • Mumbai outfit picked McClenaghan for his base price of Rs. 1 crore
