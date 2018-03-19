IPL 2018: Mitchell McClenaghan Replaces Jason Behrendorff In Mumbai Indians' Squad

Mitchell McClenaghan has been selected by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff.

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has been selected by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Australian left-arm paceman Jason Behrendorff, who has been ruled out due to a back problem. McClenaghan, who went unsold in the 2018 IPL Auctions, has been given another shot to make his mark in the tournament as the Mumbai outfit picked him for his base price of rupees one crore. The Kiwi pacer has been a part of the Mumbai squad for the past three seasons and in 2017, he was a key contributor to their campaign, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches.

The IPL Technical Committee has approved McClenaghan as a replacement for the Australian from the pool of registered players who are available to play.

"Mr. Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP)," a statement from the IPL read.

Mumbai Indians begin their title defence hosting two-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the opening game on April 7.