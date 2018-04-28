IPL: Prithvi Shaw Achieves Remarkable Feat In DD's Crushing Win Over KKR At Kotla

Prithvi Shaw on Friday night proved once again that the quality of reserve pool of players in India is arguably the best in the world currently. The India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain produced a solid knock to score his maiden fifty in the IPL. Shaw, aged 18 years and 169 days, scored 62 off 44, including seven fours and two sixes, becoming the joint-youngest to score a half-century in the Indian Premier League . In 2013, Sanju Samson, playing for Rajasthan Royals , had smashed 63 off 41 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore aged 18 years and 169 days, eclipsing Shreevats Goswami (19 years and 1 day).

Shaw's teammate Rishabh Pant is second on the list having scored a half-century in 2017 at the age of 18 years and 212 days.

Youngest to register a score of 50+ in #IPL history!

Sanju Samson in 2013 and Prithvi Shaw tonight

both at the age of 18y-169d#DDvKKR#IPL2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 27, 2018

Shaw's half-century gave Delhi the perfect platform to launch a fierce attack at the back end of the innings. Newly-appointed DD captain Shreyas Iyer produced arguably the kncok of IPL 2018, smashing 93 off just 40 balls to power Delhi to 219 for four.

KKR made a feeble attempt to overhaul the target but were always chasing shadows after losing their top four batsmen within the powerplay overs. Shubman Gill (37 off 29 balls) played a handy knock and along with Andre Russell (44 off 30 balls) managed to keep the Kolkata outfit in the tie.

But a brilliant showing by DD bowlers at the death kept Russell under wraps and helped the Delhi franchise register a 55-run win -- their second in seven matches this season.

Shaw had joined the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading India to the U-19 World Cup title. The Shaw-led team remained unbeaten in the 2018 U-19 World Cup as they brushed aside Australia in the final by eight wickets to bring the coveted trophy back to India.

Shaw scored 261 runs including two fifties during the tournament.

The stylish right-hander was picked up by the Daredevils in the IPL auction but was not played in DD's first five matches of the season.

Shaw made an instant impact on his IPL debut by scoring 22 off 10 balls against Kings XI Punjab on April 23.