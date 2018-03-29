 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Andre Russell Raring To Go For KKR After Training With Usain Bolt's Physio

Updated: 29 March 2018 20:29 IST

Russell said the two-time champions KKR have quality young players in their ranks.

Andre Russell will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL © Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is raring to go in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) after training hard with iconic Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's sports therapist Everald 'Eddie' Edwards, the West Indian said on Thursday. "Eddie used to be Usain Bolt's physio. We all know Bolt is the fastest man in the world, I am the second (laughs) so yeah like to be anywhere close to his fitness, you need guys like Edward around you. He is my personal physio," Russell said after joining the KKR camp, days ahead of IPL-11. The West Indian was ruled out for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this month after pulling his right hamstring during the course of his side, Islamabad United's eight-wicket win that consigned Karachi Kings.

"It's been tough to be honest. You want to do things but you can't. You restrict yourself from doing it to be a better player, to be a better athlete and person," Russell said about his lifestyle.

"Like a lot of partying, drinking you know all those bad habits. I am not saying I am perfect, but I am working on it and it's been treating me well. I am looking fit," the 29-year-old added.

Asked about KKR's squad this season, Russell said the two-time champions have quality young players in their ranks and if all of them step up to the plate, the team can do well.

"It's fantastic. We have a lot of young talent. We should do really well. Once everyone steps up the plate, it will be good enough."

On new skipper Dinesh Karthik who hit a whirlwind eight-ball 29 against Bangladesh in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka, Russell said he is looking forward to working with the India stumper.

"(I am) excited to work with him. I have played against him. I will be sharing the dressing room with him and taking his instructions. It should be interesting," Russell signed off.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • All-rounder Andre Russell will play for Kolkata Knight Riders
  • He is training with Usain Bolt's sports therapist Everald 'Eddie' Edwards
  • Russell feels KKR have quality players in their ranks
