 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League 2018: Delhi Daredevils' Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out Of Tournament With Back Injury

Updated: 05 April 2018 18:48 IST

Kagiso Rabada was struggling with a stiff back during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg.

Indian Premier League 2018: Delhi Daredevils
Delhi Daredevils are yet to announce a replacement for Kagiso Rabada. © AFP

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has become the latest member to join the join the long list of players who will miss out on the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. ICC's top-ranked Test bowler faces up to three months on the sidelines because of a lower-back stress reaction and will not be able to play for Delhi Daredevils, who had bought the 22-year-old for INR 4.2 crores at the player auction in January. In a statement released on Thursday, South African team doctor Mohammed Moosajee said, "Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction, which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months.

"He will need a month's break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July," he added.

Rabada was struggling with a stiff back during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg.

Admitting that he had concerns over the workload, Rabada had said, "It is something I have to think about and plan moving forward is how to have some time off. It is very important because you ultimately want to play for 10 to 15 years and you've got to have some sort of plan. You can't just drift through it."

Rabada would be racing to recover in time for the Proteas' upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Daredevils are yet to announce a replacement.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils South Africa Cricket Team Kagiso Rabada Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Daredevils are yet to announce a replacement
  • The 22-year-old for INR 4.2 crores at the player auction in January
  • Kagiso Rabada was struggling with a stiff back
Related Articles
Five Incidents That Left Steve Smith
Five Incidents That Left Steve Smith's Image In Tatters
Watch How David Warner Gets Abused By South African Fan After Getting Out
Watch How David Warner Gets Abused By South African Fan After Getting Out
South Africa vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test: South Africa End Day 1 on 266/8
South Africa vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test: South Africa End Day 1 on 266/8
South Africa Vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Verdict Sets Mark For Physical Contact On Field, Says Steve Smith
South Africa Vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Verdict Sets Mark For Physical Contact On Field, Says Steve Smith
3rd Test: Kagiso Rabada Return Boosts South Africa, Mitchell Starc Passed Fit For Australia
3rd Test: Kagiso Rabada Return Boosts South Africa, Mitchell Starc Passed Fit For Australia
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.