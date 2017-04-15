IPL Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Seek To Maintain Winning Run vs Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be extremely happy with how they fared in their first match at home, when they carved out a fine eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Gautam Gambhir and his 'secret weapon' in Sunil Narine being sent in as opener worked wonders for the Kolkata team as their rivals were left scratching their heads. KKR have a 2-1 win-loss ratio and they would certainly be keen to post their second consecutive win at the Eden Gardens, when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Gambhir would also be absolutely delighted with Umesh Yadav coming good in the bowling department.

SRH, on the other hand, would be thinking of ways to get back to winning ways. After beginning with two consecutive victories, Hyderabad suddenly find themselves in the losers' seat after going down to Mumbai Indians. However, skipper David Warner should not be unduly worried, since his side is only one win away from getting back on the rails. He would, however, be looking for more contributions from Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting in the middle of the innings. He, however, would be over the moon with the manner in which his young Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has come to the party.