IPL Live Cricket Score, Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 10 May 2017 17:56 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs DD: The only point of interest in the Gujarat vs Delhi match will be which side manages to evade last position.

IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs DD: Gujarat will take on Delhi at Green Park, Kanpur. © BCCI

In possibly the most futile of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, Gujarat Lions (GL) will take the action to Kanpur, where they meet Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a match that has no consequence on the tournament. With both sides out of the running, all this game does is restore some pride for one of the sides, and adds some more pain for the other. Any way one looks at it, this is the kind of game that really has no winners. The only point of interest really would be which side manages to evade last position. That is the only thing left for these sides to fight for. (LIVE SCORECARD)

With eight points from 11 games, Delhi had held on a faint hope of qualifying for the play-off but once Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians to move into 15 points, it was all over for Zaheer Khan's men.

Gujarat too have been hurt by their lack of depth in bowling and they are now at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses.

