IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs SRH Clash

Updated: 11 April 2017 17:27 IST

Mumbai Indians meet another stiff challenge in Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are so far unbeaten in IPL 10.

Both Kieron Pollard and David Warner can take the game away from the opposition © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) are quite formidable at the Wankhede Stadium, their home turf, and very few teams have managed to come there and upset their applecart, as Kolkata Knight Riders discovered. But if there is one side that can get past MI in their fortress, that would be Sunrisers Hyderabad. The defending champions are in great form, especially with the bat, and with two wins out of two, they should really be quite a challenge for MI, when the face off on Wednesday.

Top 5 picks for the MI vs SRH game:

Kieron Pollard: Make no mistake, this man can change any match single-handedly. He hasn't been in the best of form so far this year and the evidently isn't sitting well with him. He even took to Twitter to troll Sanjay Manjrekar for the commentator's suggestion that he is a limited player. So watch out all.

Hardik Pandya: Any team or player is as good as the last match. Hardik was largely instrumental in MI getting away with a win over KKR and his batting form has been handy in the Mumbai line-up, with the big guns yet to fire. He is also handy with his bowling and fielding.

David Warner: SRH skipper Warner is returning to ominous form, as was evident against Gujarat Lions, whom he pummeled to submission as SRH ran away to a nine-wicket win. He will be leading from the front against MI too. Few better sights in world cricket than to see this Australian in full flow.

Moises Henriques: Another Australian, but an understated one. Henriques has none of the charisma of Warner, but he sure can bat. His two half-centuries have been the pillars of SRH's spotless record in IPL 10 so far. They would be hoping he keeps clicking.

Yuvraj Singh: Yuvi has come back with a bang and was in great nick on the first match with RCB. He would surely be key in SRH's campaign to retain the crown and his 'pie-chucker' left-arm spin may also have a role to play.

Injuries and team news

MI are sorely missing Ambati Rayudu in the middle of the innings. The batsman was injured quite badly while fielding against Rising Pune Supergiant and had to be stretchered out. He will be out of action for a while.

SRH are largely injury-free.

Highlights
  • MI are quite formidable at the Wankhede Stadium
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad are in form at the moment
  • Both Kieron Pollard and David Warner are impact players
