IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KKR vs RCB Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won't be too pleased about losing to Gujarat Lions in a match they would have expected to win. They would therefore be extremely keen to return to winning ways when they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens. This match will also bring Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli on the same stage in what could be a fiery contest.

Top 5 picks for KKR vs RCB match

Gautam Gambhir: The KKR captain has been at the business end of his team's campaign so far and he needs to stay there. His batting has been quite the cornerstone of the Kolkata's team's wins and that needs to be continued.

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladeshi all-rounder, who is almost always in the top half of all ICC rankings, has not been utilized suitably so far. He needs to be deployed for effective use, both with bat and ball, in KKR's campaign.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: The Australian fast bowler is among a battery of pace merchants in KKR, including Chris, Woakes, Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme. With such talent at their disposal, there is no reason why Coulter-Nile or the others can't be used to great effect.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is still not quite in the kind of form he would like to be. His team is also struggling, just one rung off the bottom. Kohli needs to find form big time and also get his team into a mode of confidence that would make it a better campaign for them.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers is by far more consistent than Chris Gayle and he needs to be back in the playing XI at the earliest if RCB want to make any progress in IPL 10. The South African is one of the best in the business and this needs to show.