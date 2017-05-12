IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs RPS Contest

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 is now at a stage where the teams aiming for the Play-offs need to ensure that they do not miss out on any points against the sides that have already lost out on the race for the knockout stage. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) is now at such a stage where they are in a contest with three other teams to seal one of the four knockout spots and the points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) could be crucial on Friday.

Top 5 picks for DD vs RPS match:



Sanju Samson: The Kerala batsman has this habit of coming up with great stuff in every IPL, and then vanish again. He would love to add some more runs to his name before IPL 10 ends for him.



Rishabh Pant: With the race all but run, it is time for the youngsters in the DD camp, including Pant and the others, to post some runs that could make a case for them in future tournaments.



Pat Cummins: The match against Gujarat Lions was not great for any of the DD bowlers, but Cummins and the rest would surely like to sign off on a high as the season ends for them.



Steve Smith: The RPS skipper has to lead his side from the front to ensure that they get to two crucial points needed for the Pune team to make it to the knockout stages without depending on other teams to oblige. He has been good nick by and large and is a big name in the line-up.



MS Dhoni: No team can be complete without Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the wicketkeeper has shown excellent form behind the stumps, though his returns with the bat have not been so hot. But one would dismiss MSD at his own risk. He can still turn matches on his own.