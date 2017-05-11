 
IPL 2017, Preview, DD Vs RPS: Pune Would Be Wary About Slipping Up Against Mercurial Delhi

Updated: 11 May 2017 17:13 IST

Delhi Daredevils are out of the running but could still be a hurdle between Rising Pune Supergiant and the Play-offs.

Delhi Daredevils will take on Rising Pune Supergiant at Feroz Shah Kotla on May 12. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 is now at a stage where the teams aiming for the Play-offs need to ensure that they do not miss out on any points against the sides that have already lost out on the race for the knockout stage. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) is now at such a stage where they are in a contest with three other teams to seal one of the four knockout spots and the points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) could be crucial on Friday.

With seven wins out of their last eight games, RPS have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians (MI).

There is a possibility that RPS will be already in the Play-offs before they take on Daredevils, provided Kings XI Punjab lose to Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

However, the Pune side can't be hoping for help from the other sides and would be keen to snare their own points and advance. They look good to get there since it is all clicking for them at the right time.

As for DD, all they can play for is pride and personal landmarks, as the young batsmen would like to press their cases for future leagues as well as the Indian team.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (capt), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ashok Dinda, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Zaheer Khan Steven Peter Devereux Smith Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Delhi will take on Pune at Feroz Shah Kotla on May 12
  • Pune are placed third with 16 points
  • Delhi are placed sixth with 10 points
