IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs GL Clash

Delhi Daredevils have recovered somewhat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad which ended their poor run. However, they still need to win everything that comes their way if they want to even hope to make it past the league stage. That effort begins against Gujarat Lions, who are second from last on the table.

Top 5 picks for DD vs GL match

Sanju Samson: The young Kerala batsman has been the mainstay for DD's efforts in IPL 10. He has been good in patches and his team would be hoping that he can deliver consistently so that they can make a serious attempt at clambering back to the top half of the table.

Chris Morris: The South African is priceless in terms of his contribution with bat and ball, so it is essential that he scores runs at a rapid rate and also picks up crucial wickets. He will also be unhappy about his inconsistency and would like to make amends.

Pat Cummins: DD have arguably the best fast bowling line-up in IPL 10 along with KKR. Cummins, in the company of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Shami and they should all fire in unsion for the team's cause.

Suresh Raina: The GL captain may not be the player he used to be, but on his day, he can decimate any bowling. Not without reason is he the top run-scorer in the IPL. But he has not been able to rally his team so far and would be looking for wins to restore pride if nothing else.

Basil Thampi: The young Kerala fast bowler is one of the revelations of IPL 10. He was largely instrumental in ensuring that GL managed to keep themselves alive when the chips were down and now they will be hoping against hope that the youngster delivers for them in the rest of the games.