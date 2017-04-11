IPL 2017 Preview, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Seek To Stop Runaway Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a state of euphoria after having won an improbable victory in their second match and would love to keep the winning streak going when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Defending champions SRH have the distinction of being only one of two teams in IPL 10 with a spotless record so far (the other being Kings XI Punjab) and they would love to keep their momentum going. Mumbai so far have one win and a loss in the tournament.

Mumbai escaped to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders when the latter self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. Some great batting by Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya set the cat among the pigeons as Mumbai galloped to a win with one ball to spare.

SRH on the other hand absolutely decimated Gujarat Lions in Hyderabad as skipper David Warner and Moises Henriques scored fine half-centuries.

SRH also have the distinction of registering the only 200-plus score so far in the tournament, in the first match with Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH have the good fortune of having several batsmen in good nick. Henriques now has two half-centuries while Yuvraj Singh showing his class against RCB.

MI on the other hand have depended on the younger Indian players to do the job for them. Hardik has delivered in both matches with the bat while brother Krunal was in business with the ball against KKR. The rest have been inconsistent.

While Mumbai can well be hoping for a big win, SRH are the form team as of now, so this should be a contest to watch out for.