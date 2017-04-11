 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017 Preview, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Seek To Stop Runaway Hyderabad

Updated: 11 April 2017 17:47 IST

Mumbai Indians have their task cut out against the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2017 Preview, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Seek To Stop Runaway Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a state of euphoria after having won an improbable victory in their second match and would love to keep the winning streak going when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Defending champions SRH have the distinction of being only one of two teams in IPL 10 with a spotless record so far (the other being Kings XI Punjab) and they would love to keep their momentum going. Mumbai so far have one win and a loss in the tournament.

Mumbai escaped to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders when the latter self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. Some great batting by Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya set the cat among the pigeons as Mumbai galloped to a win with one ball to spare.
SRH on the other hand absolutely decimated Gujarat Lions in Hyderabad as skipper David Warner and Moises Henriques scored fine half-centuries.

SRH also have the distinction of registering the only 200-plus score so far in the tournament, in the first match with Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH have the good fortune of having several batsmen in good nick. Henriques now has two half-centuries while Yuvraj Singh showing his class against RCB.

MI on the other hand have depended on the younger Indian players to do the job for them. Hardik has delivered in both matches with the bat while brother Krunal was in business with the ball against KKR. The rest have been inconsistent.

While Mumbai can well be hoping for a big win, SRH are the form team as of now, so this should be a contest to watch out for.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Rohit Sharma David Andrew Warner Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad have won both their matches
  • Mumbai so far have one win and a loss
  • SRH have the distinction of registering the only 200-plus score so far
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine as Mumbai Indians Thrash Kings XI Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL 2017: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine as Mumbai Indians Thrash Kings XI Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Hits Maiden IPL Century
IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Hits Maiden IPL Century
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.