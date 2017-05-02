 
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs RPS: Pune Stand Between Kolkata And Play-off Qualification

Updated: 02 May 2017 13:33 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are on the verge of making the knockout stages, but Rising Pune Supergiant will try and delay that.

RPS had to thank Ben Stokes for his sensational century against GL. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be keen to seal off their Play-off spot as they take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Wednesday at their home ground of Eden Gardens in what could be a crucial tie for the latter. The Kolkata outfit faced a reverse after a long while when they were handed a big loss by Sunrisers Hyderabad, while RPS would be happy with their current running, especially the win over Gujarat Lions, which looked a remote possibility at one stage.

RPS had to thank Ben Stokes for his sensational century against GL, which scripted a win that looked remote at one stage after the Pune side lost three quick wickets and kept falling behind the asking rate.

KKR on their part were at the receiving end of a century when David Warner absolutely destroyed their bowling in a match-winning knock.

KKR would be keen to get the points that would ensure their moving ahead, so this will be a match they would like to win. But RPS surely would have something to say about that.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (capt), Darren Bravo, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Shakib Al-Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ashok Dinda, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiant Mahendra Singh Dhoni Gautam Gambhir Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Highlights
  • Delhi Daredevils have a near-impossible job at hand
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad however are almost into the Play-offs
  • DD have one of the best fast bowling attacks in IPL
