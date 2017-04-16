IPL 2017, MI vs GL: Aaron Finch Ruled Out For This Bizzare Reason, Twitter Erupts

Gujarat Lions are languishing in second last place in the IPL 2017 points table and haven't had much going their way this season. They were outclassed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match and then Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second. However, they bounced back well to beat Rising Pune Supergiant in their last match to register their first win in IPL 10. Captain Suresh Raina would have hoped his team turned a corner following the win and was in confident mood ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. But even before the start of the match Gujarat were dealt a body blow as Raina announced that Australian star Aaron Finch was ruled out of the encounter because his kitbag is missing.

Some star players have been ruled out of this year's tournament but this has to be one of the most bizzare reasons to miss a match.

"We just need to start well. We've been chasing well. Last game, we batted well. We'll look to score and see what happens. The wicket looks pretty dry. It might get slower. Hopefully, we post a good score and defend. We have 2 changes. Finchy misses out, unfortunately his kitbag, didn't arrive. Jason Roy and Munaf Patel come in for Finch and Jakati," Raina said during the toss.

Fans would think why it is such a big deal and why can't Finch just pick up someone else's equipment and play.

Well, besides the fact that one feels at home using their own equipment, which is made to the exact size and comfort, there also contractual obligations with the bat. A player might have a sponsored bat and cannot use someone else's bat, who has a different sponsor.

Twitter quickly picked up on the news and went into a frenzy.

Aaron Finch ruled out from today's match because he has lost his kit bag.#MIvGL #IPL pic.twitter.com/07VdVHeJaI — Hitesh Goel (@cahiteshgoel) April 16, 2017

Aaron Finch is out of playing XI bcuz his Kitbag didn't arrive. What next? No match cuz umpire forgot the ball? Anything in #IPL#mivsGL — Bharadwaj Datta (@bharadwaj_datta) April 16, 2017

Should've told us Aaron Finch, we had a kit bag to loan in our neighbouringMumbai studio.. #FindFinch'sBag #GLvMI pic.twitter.com/yzvVHhVHbA — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 16, 2017

RT Sarcasticdudee: Aaron Finch ruled out because he has lost the Kit bag...



Jason Roy replaced him and I suspect he must have misplaced Fi... — Ahmad khan (@AboAafia) April 16, 2017

Security cameras show that Jason Roy hid Aaron Finch's kit. #IPL — . (@shan_daar) April 16, 2017

On a side note, Gujarat made another change but the news got a little overshadowed by Finch's kitbag loss.

Shadab Jakati made way for former Mumbai Indians pacer Munaf Patel. Munaf last played an IPL match in 2013 -- for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings.