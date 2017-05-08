 
IPL 2017, KXIP Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 08 May 2017 17:30 IST

Kings XI Punjab desperately need points while Kolkata Knight Riders are almost through to the Play-offs.

Punjab will take on Kolkata on Tuesday in Mohali © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab would be hoping that a home match against Kolkata Knight Riders would give them two desperately needed points, while KKR are keen to get two of their own and clamber to a top-two spot.

When will KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The KXIP vs KKR match will be played on May 9.

Where will KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KXIP vs KKR match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The KXIP vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Glenn James Maxwell Indian Premier League 2017 Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table.
Highlights
  • Glenn Maxwell will lead Kings XI Punjab
  • Gautam Gambhir is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders
  • The match will be played in Mohali
