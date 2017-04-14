 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH, Preview: Kolkata Seek To Continue Winning Run Against Hyderabad

Updated: 14 April 2017 12:53 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be engaged in an engrossing clash of similar styles.

IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH, Preview: Kolkata Seek To Continue Winning Run Against Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can be justified if they strut around with a little more pizzazz than their rivals for the tie on Saturday afternoon. The Kolkata outfit has so far been really dominant in the matches that they have won and have obviously shrugged off the disaster against Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, would be a little less upbeat after their loss in the last match. But such is the format of the tournament that last-match form counts for very little.

KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir has batted his team to two wins, while his SRH counterpart David Warner, after two wins, was found a little short against Delhi Daredevils. But that, said, they share similar philosophies as captains, which largely sees both lead from the front and bat their sides to victories.

KKR came up with possibly the most novel idea in IPL 10 so far, when they send Sunil Narine to open the batting with Gambhir in Thursday's match with Kings XI Punjab. The Punjab side were left stumped, as they didn't know where to bowl to the West Indian leg-spinner, who has never batted above No. 8 in the IPL.

But SRH would have noticed this and would be trying to find ways to counter this move. Their leg-spinning sensation Rashid Khan could well be a counter-move for Narine and even Gambhir.

When both skippers think alike, it will all boil down to how their tactics work out, making the difference between a win and a loss.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Gautam Gambhir David Andrew Warner Eden Gardens Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders
  • David Warner will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • The match will be played at Eden Gardens
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Today's Match, KKR vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, KKR vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017: I'm Special, No One Can Compete With Me, Says Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2017: I'm Special, No One Can Compete With Me, Says Yusuf Pathan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.