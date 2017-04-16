IPL 2017: Executed Plans Well, Did Basics Right, Says Zaheer Khan

Riding on Sam Billings half-century and a quickfire unbeaten 39 from Corey Anderson, Delhi Daredevils pulled off a clinical performance to beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs. This was Delhi's second straight win in the IPL after losing the first match. Chasing 189 for a win, KXIP could only score 137 for 9 with Axar Patel out in the final ball. Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan on Saturday attributed his side's 51-run thrashing of Kings XI Punjab to sticking to the basics. He said his side executed the plans well on the field. "We just did the basics right. Got a decent start. we did not lose wickets regularly. The pitch was slow and we executed the plans well," Zaheer said after the match.

"The pitch was slow and we executed the plans well. It was important that we accelerate at the right time and the start was good from Samson and Billings. We have good batsmen to hit in the end and the platform needs to be good, which it was today (Saturday)," said the former India strike bowler.

Talking about his bowlers' clinical show, Zaheer said, "The way Nadeem bowled was crucial. It was important not to give away runs. I bowled a lot of cutters too. Happy with the way things are going. So far so good."

A disappointed Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell said his side gave 30 runs too many to Delhi batsmen.

"We were a bit behind with the bat. We probably gave 30 too many in conceding 188. We let ourselves go and gave them too many boundary balls at the back end. We're not executing well enough with the ball," Maxwell said.

"We failed in all three facets of the game today. Axar continues to show he's a superstar and Cariappa did well too."

Man-of-the-match Corey Anderson of Delhi said, "It was the kind of wicket where it was tough to get going. Sanju and Sam (Billings) set a great platform. It was good to have that platform to go from.

"We thought 160 might have been a reasonable target during one of the time-outs and in the end it probably was," said Anderson who made 39 not out from 22 balls and took a wicket later.

"As a bowler, you have to read the game. Zaheer sets some interesting fields and he's a smart cricketer. It's a nice confidence to have. It was a clinical performance from the bowlers. It's valuable to be able to chop and change combinations. Finding the right people to do the job is key."

