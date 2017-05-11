IPL 2017: Die-Hard Suresh Raina Fan Interrupts Delhi Daredevils Vs Gujarat Lions Match For Autograph

Suresh Raina was the most notable absentee from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contracts announced in March this year. He was also ignored for the 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in England and Wales next month. But, the left-hander is still a star among his fans, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat Lions were defending the total of 195 against Delhi Daredevils (DD) at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday, when a Raina fan managed to evade all barriers and securities to meet his favourite player.

Suresh Raina convinced his fan to leave the field. Photo Credit: BCCI

Before the security officials could react, the young fan, wearing the jersey with Raina's name on the back, ran to his star and fell to his knees and offered a white sheet of paper and pen for Raina's autograph.

#Raina? Fan On Field..?

Lucky Man??

Raina ji all r with u.....

n support u always??????@ImRaina ??? pic.twitter.com/zFZIUw45DC — Abhi Raina??? (@Abhi_Saima) May 11, 2017

The umpires intervened and Raina too requested the fan to leave the field, which he did after shaking hands with the left-hander.

Suresh Raina's Fan Broke the security to met his Idol and Get Autograph from him in Today's match. After Sachin& Dhoni Its Suresh Raina ?? pic.twitter.com/mPeeSH1QOi — Suresh Raina (@Raina_Universe) May 10, 2017

A fan asks @ImRaina for an autograph ?? pic.twitter.com/P3e4b6tSZV — The Raina Family ? (@TheRainaFamily) May 10, 2017

A fan Came inside the Field to get Autograph From @ImRaina. Wat More a Fan need than this #GLVDD pic.twitter.com/Fj8PaQNLhe — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) May 10, 2017

Twitter was quick to react and post pictures of the 'fan moment'. Some called this fan an ardent devotee of the Gujarat captain, and others compared Raina with Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Raina's fan interrupted the IPL match. Photo Credit: BCCI

Gujarat Lions, who are placed at 7th place in the points table, failed to defend a big total against DD. Raina's team scored 195 in the stipulated 20 overs, which DD managed to chase with two balls to spare. Gujarat have won only 4 games out of the 13 matches in the season and are out of the play-off race.