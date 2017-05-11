 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Die-Hard Suresh Raina Fan Interrupts Delhi Daredevils Vs Gujarat Lions Match For Autograph

Updated: 11 May 2017 11:45 IST

A Suresh Raina fan managed to evade security to meet his favourite player.

IPL 2017: Die-Hard Suresh Raina Fan Interrupts Delhi Daredevils Vs Gujarat Lions Match For Autograph
Suresh Raina fell to his knees for his autograph. © BCCI

Suresh Raina was the most notable absentee from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contracts announced in March this year. He was also ignored for the 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy to be played in England and Wales next month. But, the left-hander is still a star among his fans, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat Lions were defending the total of 195 against Delhi Daredevils (DD) at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday, when a Raina fan managed to evade all barriers and securities to meet his favourite player.

suresh raina fan 1

Suresh Raina convinced his fan to leave the field. Photo Credit: BCCI

Before the security officials could react, the young fan, wearing the jersey with Raina's name on the back, ran to his star and fell to his knees and offered a white sheet of paper and pen for Raina's autograph.

The umpires intervened and Raina too requested the fan to leave the field, which he did after shaking hands with the left-hander.

Twitter was quick to react and post pictures of the 'fan moment'. Some called this fan an ardent devotee of the Gujarat captain, and others compared Raina with Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

surehs raina fan 4

Raina's fan interrupted the IPL match. Photo Credit: BCCI

Gujarat Lions, who are placed at 7th place in the points table, failed to defend a big total against DD. Raina's team scored 195 in the stipulated 20 overs, which DD managed to chase with two balls to spare. Gujarat have won only 4 games out of the 13 matches in the season and are out of the play-off race.

Topics : India Suresh Kumar Raina Gujarat Lions Delhi Daredevils Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Mahendra Singh Dhoni Green Park, Kanpur Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina's die-hard fan interrupts match to meet him
  • Gujarat Lions were playing against Delhi Daredevils in Kanpur
  • After Raina's request, the fan left the ground
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Help Delhi Beat Gujarat By Two Wickets
IPL 2017: Shreyas Iyer's Heroics Help Delhi Beat Gujarat By Two Wickets
IPL Highlights: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils
IPL Highlights: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils
IPL highlights, GL vs DD: Shreyas Iyer Powers Delhi To 2-Wicket Win Over Gujarat
IPL highlights, GL vs DD: Shreyas Iyer Powers Delhi To 2-Wicket Win Over Gujarat
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.