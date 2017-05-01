 
IPL 2017, DD Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 01 May 2017 18:51 IST

Delhi Daredevils face a daunting rival in Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2017, DD Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils are languishing at the bottom of the points table © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will have their task cut out when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who look every inch the defending champions. DD are struggling in the lowest rungs of the IPL 2017 points table and their campaign is in deep trouble.

When will DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The DD vs SRH match will be played on May 2.

Where will DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs SRH match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi.

How do I watch the DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match live?

The DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The DD vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Highlights
  • Delhi Daredevils stand last with four points
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed 3rd with 13 points
  • DD will host SRH at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
