IPL 2017, DD vs KKR, Preview: Little To Choose Between Delhi and Kolkata In Keen Contest

Gautam Gambhir returns to the Ferozshah Kotla on Monday, a place which has been integral with his career graph, both in terms the highs and lows. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 sees him largely on a high as Kolkata Knight Riders have won almost all their matches. On the other side are Delhi Daredevils (DD), who too are suddenly more upbeat with two consecutive wins and Zaheer Khan's side would be looking for a win over the Kolkata franchise, which would be a big boost.

KKR are now sitting on top of the points table with three wins out of four matches and six points, ahead of Mumbai Indians by run-rate.

DD have two wins out of three games.

KKR's batting has really come good, with Gambhir now holding on to the orange cap with a total of 182 runs from three innings, at an average of 91 and a strike rate of 144.44.

But the next KKR batsman among the top 10 run-getters is Chris Lynn, who is now out of action.

On the bowling side, Chris Woakes and Kuldeep Yadav lead the KKR pack with four wickets apiece.

DD, on the other hand, Pat Cummins, Zaheer and Shahbaz Nadeem sharing the bowling honours.

It is the DD batting that has a little bit of a question mark. Sanju Samson is their top run-getter, with 134 runs from three innings, with one century, while the next batsman is Sam Billings, who is slotted at No. 16 on the run chart.

So if there is a weakness, it's the DD batting. That is something KKR may well work at.