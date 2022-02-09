Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar didn't seem pleased with Team India's decision to go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant as the pair of opening batters in the 2nd ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit and Pant, who is a middle-order batter, surprising fans by opening India's batting but failed to give the side a good start. Rohit departed for a score of 5 while Pant could only muster 18. India ended with a total of 237/9 from their 50 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a knock of 64.

Speaking on Star Sports in the mid-match show, Gavaskar said that he would use Rohit and Pant as openers "as a last option". "I would keep that as a last option maybe. My choice would be either a (KL) Rahul or a Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order. Or if you want a left-hander at the top of the order, I would go back to an Ishan Kishan," he said.

Gavaskar also cited Ruturaj Gaikwad as an opening option once he recovers from COVID-19.

"But again, India are spoilt for riches as far as opening batting is concerned because there is Ruturaj Gaikwad as well, who is not fit because of Covid sadly. He is somebody who can contribute at the top of the order, looking at the kind of form we have seen from him for the last couple of seasons of IPL," Gavaskar added.

India lead West Indies 1-0 in the three-match ODI series, having won the opening match on Sunday. The two sides will also face off in a three-match T20I series later this month.