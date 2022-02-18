Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel found similarities in the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Parthiv, who has played under both Dhoni and Rohit in the IPL, said Rohit offers "security" and "backing" to the players, which helps in getting the best out of them like Dhoni used to do for years. Parthiv's comments came after Rohit got off to a rollicking start in his stint as full-time white-ball skipper. India blanked West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, which was Rohit's first series as India's ODI captain and then took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

"Obviously, we see stability in him (Rohit)," Parthiv told Cricbuzz. The former left-hander highlighted that both Dhoni and Rohit don't like to tinker with their team a lot, which has helped them reap rewards in the longer run for India and as well as for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively in the IPL.

"I've played under Dhoni and Rohit for CSK and MI respectively. India have to shorten the pool and give security to some players. If a player gets some backing, he can perform better... and Rohit offers you that. Dhoni also provided you with the same thing. Chennai have fared well in the IPL because they don't like to change their players that often. Mumbai also have a similar formula," Parthiv added.

Parthiv highlighted Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid's recent comments in the press conferences to explain his point of view.

"We've seen in the last two-three press conferences from Rohit and Dravid... they want to give security and clarity to players and help them express themselves. Rohit has these qualities as a captain," Parthiv said.

Notably, before the start of the T20 series, Rohit had said that experiments are important but perhaps not at the expense of security for the players.

"The word 'experiment' is a little overrated in my terms. We are trying to fill in that gap in our squad, so whatever it takes we will try and do," Rohit had said.

"Not necessarily experiment, because all these guys are very young, not played a lot of cricket to keep experimenting with them.

"We need to give them that assurance that game time, once we have that then we can try out. Till then we need to fill those gaps. Whatever it takes, we will do that," the team leader said.