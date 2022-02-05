The Indian cricket team will face a tough challenge when they take on West Indies in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian side after being away due to injury issues. The presence of Virat Kohli only as a batter will also garner quite a headline as India usher into a new era with an eye on the 50-over Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. West Indies, on the other hand, have in their arsenal to get under the skin of the Indian players and pull off upsets.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, February 6.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at the at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)