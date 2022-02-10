The Indian cricket team sealed yet another bilateral series win after defeating West Indies in the second ODI by 44 runs, despite posting a below par total of 237/9. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was the star of the show, picking up 4 wickets, while the others supported him as the 'Men in Blue' scripted a solid victory. Captain Rohit Sharma's exemplary leadership skills were also on display during the match as he rang in the right bowling changes to help the team defend a low total. With the series in the bag India are expected to make some changes to their playing XI as they look to try different options for next year's ICC World Cup.

Here is what we think will be India playing XI for the 3rd ODI:

1) Rohit Sharma: Captain Innovative could be the word coined for Rohit Sharma as he has shown in his stint so far that he isn't averse to trying new things. His batting form at the top of the order will be crucial.

2) Shikhar Dhawan:The seasoned opener has recovered after a bout with Covid-19 and is available for selection. Dhawan showed he is far from finished in the series against South Africa and should be drafted in immediately for the final match of the series.

3) Virat Kohli: Everyone who follows cricket in the country is praying for this man's return to big scoring form and Kohli himself will be looking for ward to contributing handsomely after two failures in the series.

4) KL Rahul: The vice-captain batted with gumption and panache in the number 4 slot in the second ODI and this slot increasingly looks like the right fit for him in ODIs.

5) Suryakumar Yadav: The late bloomer is the most talked about India batter currently. His growth as a finisher and solid middle-order batter will be one of head coach Rahul Dravid's biggest priorities as India look to build a strong squad for the 2023 World Cup.

6) Rishabh Pant: A lot is expected off this wicket-keeper batter, but he flatters to deceive time and again. Pant needs to put his head down and score runs for the team. Needs to massively improve his shot selection.

7) Deepak Hooda:Hooda has shown great maturity while batting down the order and has also impressed with his part-time spin. He is definitely someone the team management should invest in.

8) Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has given enough proof of his bowling and batting abilities in white-ball cricket and he deserves to be given a consistent run in international cricket.

9) Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav was brought back into the squad and it will be interesting to see if he is given a chance to put his international career back on track.

10) Avesh Khan:The youngster had a breakthrough IPL season in 2021 and with the series in the bag, the management can hand him a debut to see what he can bring to the table.

11) Prasidh Krishna:The man of the moment. Prasidh Krishna should be given more opportunities to blossom onto a great fast bowler, as the signs are already there.