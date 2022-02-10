Suryakumar Yadav's stocks have risen ever since he made his Team India debut last year against England. In the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against West Indies in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar once again proved his worth after he played a knock of 64 and helped India recover from a top-order collapse. During his stay at the crease, the 31-year-old hit five fours. However, it was the first of the two boundaries which he struck in the 38th over to Jason Holder that caught the eyes of the fans and fraternity.

The delivery was pitched around off-stump from Holder, and Suryakumar effortlessly played an on-drive, beating the fielder at mid-on.

Veteran commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle was in awe of Suryakumar's effortless drive. He was all praise for the batter after watching the shot.

"Stop what you're doing and put that on loop. The kind of shot that marks you out as different. Didn't try to hit it hard at all," said Bhogle while commentating the second ODI.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's effortless drive in the 38th over

https://twitter.com/cricketgamee62/status/1491365045028421632

In the next ball, Suryakumar once again managed to find the boundary, pulling Holder between the two men stationed in the deep on leg side.

With India reeling at 43 for three at one stage, after being put into bat first, Suryakumar and KL Rahul (49) added 91 runs for the fourth wicket to take India to defendable total of 237 for 9.

In reply, West Indies were bowled out for a paltry of 193 as Prasidh Krishna took four for 12 to inspire India to a series-clinching 44-run win.

The third and final ODI will be played on Friday, February 11.