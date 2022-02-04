Rohit Sharma returns for the limited-overs series at home against the West Indies following an injury break that saw him miss the entirety of the South Africa tour. The 34-year-old will lead the Indian team in the three-match ODI and T20I series that starts with the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India were whitewashed 0-3 in the ODI series in South Africa and Rohit's return will be a welcome boost to the team. The right-handed opener has a terrific record against the West Indies in India and he will be looking to continue his fine performances.

Rohit Sharma has scored 1,523 runs in 31 ODIs against the West Indies but significantly, 68 per cent of his total runs against the Caribbean (1,040) have come in India.

The Indian batting star's numbers see a drastic improvement when he has played against the West Indies in India as compared to outside the country.

Outside of India, Rohit has scored 483 runs in 15 ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 40.25 and a strike-rate of 77.15 with five half-centuries to his name. He is yet to score a century against the Windies outside of the country.

However, when it comes to taking on West Indies at home, Rohit's numbers see a significant improvement. In 16 ODIs at home, Rohit has scored 1,040 runs against the West Indies at an average of 80 and a strike-rate of 100.28.

He has scored three hundreds and six half-centuries.

Since 2018, Rohit has scored 647 runs in eight innings against the West Indies in India at an average of 107.83 and a strike-rate of 110.78.

Rohit is only the third Indian batter to score 1000-plus ODI runs against an opposition in India after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 1,561 runs against Australia in 30 matches, while he has 1,078 runs against Sri Lanka in India in 27 games.

Kohli too has a formidable record against the West Indies at home, scoring 1,239 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 72.88.

ALl three ODIs against the West Indies will be played in Ahmedabad while the three-match T20I series will held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, beginning February 16.