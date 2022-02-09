The West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a bid to keep their one-day international series alive Wednesday despite losing skipper Kieron Pollard to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran stands in as skipper and Odean Smith replaces Pollard for the tourists, who lost the opening ODI of the three-match series in Ahmedabad.

"We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game," Pooran said at the toss.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made one change from Sunday's six-wicket win with vice captain K.L. Rahul returning to the side in place of Ishan Kishan.

The hosts chased down a modest target of 177 in 28 overs in the first match and bowling second remains a challenge with the dew expected to come around.

"It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board," said Rohit who top-scored with 60 and led India to victory in his first match as full-time ODI captain on Sunday.

"We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board."

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (capt and wk), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

