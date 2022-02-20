Pacer Avesh Khan was handed his international debut on Sunday as he was included in the Indian team to face West Indies in the 3rd T20I in Kolkata. Avesh received his maiden cap from experienced India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the match on Sunday. Avesh is one of the four changes in the India playing XI alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal made way apart from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. The BCCI shared a video of Avesh receiving his maiden cap from Bhuvneshwar on its social media handles.

Here is the video:

Congratulations to Avesh Khan who is all set to make his T20I debut for India. @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1vHk2QLDVM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2022

"Congratulations to Avesh Khan who is all set to make his T20I debut for India," wrote BCCI in the text accompanying the video.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl, with India sending Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings.

The West Indies, too, made four changes to their line-up, bringing back Hayden Walsh, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes and Shai Hope.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series. The hosts had whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series that preceded the T20I series.

TEAMS

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.