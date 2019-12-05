 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: West Indies Youngsters Must Be Saved From Cricketing "Vultures", Says Kieron Pollard

Updated: 05 December 2019 18:09 IST

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard said that people should not be too quick to judge the slew of young cricketers emerging from the Caribbean.

India vs West Indies: West Indies Youngsters Must Be Saved From Cricketing "Vultures", Says Kieron Pollard
The West Indies have included several youngsters in their 15-member squad for India tour. © AFP

India are set to host the West Indies for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting in Hyderabad on Friday. On the eve of the opening clash, skipper Kieron Pollard said that young West Indies cricketers need to be protected from "vultures of the game" when they are initiated into international cricket. The visitors have included several youngsters in their 15-member squad and Pollard believes that they need to be given enough opportunities to shine on the international platform. Youngsters like Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Keserick Williams and Hayden Walsh Jr were preferred by the West Indies for their upcoming tour in India to experienced players like Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo.

"They (Brandon King and Keserick Williams) have been pretty good. It's good that we have young guys coming in from the CPL. They are excited to represent West Indies. But the problem is, we as individuals try to judge people too quickly," Pollard said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

The West Indies limited overs skipper added that the team needs to be patient with the newcomers and protect them from the negativity.

"We need to have patience. At the end of the day we need results but sometimes you have to be honest with yourself. We look forward to these talents showing the world what they can do. Sometime you need to have umbrella over them and protect them from the vultures out there to pull them down," Pollard added.

On the other hand, India captain Virat Kohli said that there is only spot left to be filled in the team's pace attack for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, indicating that Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are almost certain to make the cut.

"The fight obviously is for one spot and I think more or less three guys have made a place for themselves. It's going to be a healthy competition and it will be interesting to see how it pans out," Kohli said.

The three-match series kicks off in Hyderabad on Friday while Thiruvananthapuram will host the second T20I. The final game of the series will be played in Mumbai on December 11.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-day International series.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket India vs West Indies, 1st T20I
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India are set to host the West Indies for a three-match T20I series
  • Kieron Pollard said young West Indies cricketers need to be protected
  • The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener's Spot As India Take On West Indies In First T20I
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.