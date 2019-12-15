India take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Having nicked the T20I series 2-1, Virat Kohli would want his team to start the ODI series on a winning note as well. Kohli himself has six centuries in his last nine ODIs against West Indies and the Indian captain would want to keep up his own brilliant form from the T20I series. West Indies will be banking on the likes of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard to deliver as they hope to avoid a 10th consecutive ODI series defeat against India. Mayank Agarwal has replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's squad while Shardul Thakur has come in in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also out with injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)