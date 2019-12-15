 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: India Begin Quest To Keep Up Series Streak vs West Indies In Chennai

Updated:15 December 2019 12:49 IST

Live Score: India vs West Indies 1st ODI: India will be looking to carry their form from the T20I series into the ODIs against Kieron Pollard's men.

IND vs WI ODI live score: Virat Kohli will look to continue his fine form against West Indies. © AFP

India take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Having nicked the T20I series 2-1, Virat Kohli would want his team to start the ODI series on a winning note as well. Kohli himself has six centuries in his last nine ODIs against West Indies and the Indian captain would want to keep up his own brilliant form from the T20I series. West Indies will be banking on the likes of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard to deliver as they hope to avoid a 10th consecutive ODI series defeat against India. Mayank Agarwal has replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's squad while Shardul Thakur has come in in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is also out with injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs West Indies 1st ODI, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai:

  • 12:49 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Team news

    For India, Shikhar Dhawan could not recover in time and has been replaced in the squad by Mayank Agarwal, while Shardul Thakur has come in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

    We will know the final squads in around 10 minutes, when the toss is scheduled to happen
  • 12:39 (IST)Dec 15, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    India and West Indies will kick off the ODI series in Chennai today. The T20I series ended in a 2-1 win for India and Virat Kohli will be looking to carry forward the team's fine form in to the 50-over format as well
