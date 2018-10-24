India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Scores His 37th ODI Century, Shatters Records

Virat Kohli scored his 37th One-day International (ODI) hundred on Wednesday. Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the second ODI against the Windies at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. During his stay in the middle, Kohli hit 10 boundaries and scored the century off 106 balls. The Indian run-machine looked in fine touch as he scored runs at will and sent the Windies bowlers on a leather hunt. Virat Kohli made the most of the chances as he was dropped by the Windies captain Jason Holder on 44 off an Obed McCoy slower delivery.

In the process, the flamboyant 29-year-old also became the fastest cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs, taking just 205 innings. En route this record, he surpassed India legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of reaching the 10,000 ODI-run mark in 259 innings.

Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian and 13th overall player to score 10,000 ODI runs. Virat Kohli is also the second youngest (29y 353d) to the milestone after Tendulkar (27y 341d).

Sachin Tendulkar had achieved this feat back in March 31 in 2001.

Kohli in the 47th over, also went on to score 1000* ODI runs (11 matches) in the year 2018 with an average of 143.43. Now, he also holds the record of scoring 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year in fewest innings (11) bettering his own record of 2012 (15 innings). Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 157 off 129 balls, registered his fourth 150+ score in ODIs.

The right-handed batsman surpassed Hashim Amla's 15 innings in 2010.

On Wednesday, Kohli completed 4,000 runs in ODIs at home. He became the fastest to do so as he took just 78 innings as compared to Tendulkar's 92. He also took over Tendulkar's aggregate of 1,573 to become India's highest run-getter in ODIs against the Windies.

Earlier in the second ODI, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the Windies. India lost Rohit Sharma (4) and Shikhar Dhawan (29) early. However, the Indian ship was steadied by Kohli and Ambati Rayudu.

The Indian duo stitched together a 139-run partnership to motor India forward towards a competitive total. Ambati Rayudu, who scored his 9th ODI fifty, was dismissed for 73 off 80 balls by spinner Ashley Nurse.