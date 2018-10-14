 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Umesh Yadav's Performance Has Given Selection Headache, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 14 October 2018 19:46 IST

Umesh Yadav became the third Indian pacer to take 10 wickets in a Test at home.

Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav bowled bravely after India were reduced to just one pace bowling option. © AFP

Umesh Yadav bowled bravely after India were reduced to just one pace bowling option in the 2nd Test. Debutant Shardul Thakur was injured on the opening day of the final Test in Hyderabad. The 30-year-old Umesh proved his mettle by picking up a 10-wicket match haul in the Test to help the hosts register an emphatic 2-0 series win over the Windies. Team India skipper Virat Kohli, praising Umesh's efforts in the post-match interview, said that the pacer had given a selection headache with so many good fast bowling options available to India ahead of the all-important Australia tour.

Umesh Yadav also became the third Indian pacer to take 10 wickets in a Test at home.

"If you look at the three new guys (Vihari in England, Shaw and Pant) who've come in, they've grabbed their opportunities. I think all these things are a big positive. But from this Test I want to single out Umesh.

"Shardul broke down and to take ten wickets is great. It was an outstanding performance. We're all happy for him. I think it's a great luxury to have (several seamers). We have a headache to choose out of so many good quality bowlers. That's a better position to be in than looking for bowlers," added the skipper.

As far as the batting department is concerned, Kohli said the batsmen must keep delivering to compliment the good work of the bowlers.

"I'm really happy to see these guys fit and hungry. It's up to the batsmen to do the rest of the job. I think this game was tougher for the batsmen. This first innings was more challenging than the last one (in Rajkot)," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Compared to Rajkot, the batsmen had it tougher against the West Indies pace attack comprising Jason Holder and Shanon Gabriel.

India were put under a little bit of pressure in their first innings before Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a 152-run partnership.

"Jinx (Rahane) has been batting really well, he got runs in Nottingham and we won the Test. He wanted runs under the belt. His partnership with Pant is something we want to see more of," said Kohli.

Windies captain Jason Holder, who played his first game of the series, said some ordinary batting led to another defeat on day three of the game.

"A little disappointed with the way we batted in the second innings. I thought we fought our way back in the game after the fightback yesterday we tried to push forward today. But credit to India, they played commendably and did the basics better than us.

Asked if an extra seamer would have made the difference, he said: "In hindsight a lot of seamers got wickets, Umesh got ten wickets, I got a fifer and maybe Shannon got a few wickets as well and an extra seamer would have helped.

"It didn't spin as much as we'd expected it to. We need to apply ourselves more, need to give ourselves a better chance with the bat - bat deep after getting set in."

But it was a good game for the skipper who scored a half-century and picked up a five-wicket haul.

"Personally I am in a good head space at the moment; I am playing good cricket and try working hard on my game while playing through aches and pains. I love playing Test cricket and it is my favourite format," added Holder.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2018 India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Umesh Yadav became the third Indian pacer to take 10 wickets in a Test
  • Kohli said the batsmen must keep delivering
  • The batsmen had it tougher against the West Indies pace
Related Articles
India Achieve Remarkable Feat After Emphatic Series Win Over Windies
India Achieve Remarkable Feat After Emphatic Series Win Over Windies
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Watch: Virat Kohli Gesticulates Animatedly To Rouse Hyderabad Crowd During India vs West Indies 2nd Test
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane Put India In Command vs Windies On Day 2
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane Put India In Command vs Windies On Day 2
India vs West Indies: After Virat Kohli And Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav Criticises The SG Ball
India vs West Indies: After Virat Kohli And Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav Criticises The SG Ball
Injured Shardul Thakur
Injured Shardul Thakur's Participation In The Rest Of The Second Test In Question
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.