Umesh Yadav's Performance Has Given Selection Headache, Says Virat Kohli

Umesh Yadav bowled bravely after India were reduced to just one pace bowling option in the 2nd Test. Debutant Shardul Thakur was injured on the opening day of the final Test in Hyderabad. The 30-year-old Umesh proved his mettle by picking up a 10-wicket match haul in the Test to help the hosts register an emphatic 2-0 series win over the Windies. Team India skipper Virat Kohli, praising Umesh's efforts in the post-match interview, said that the pacer had given a selection headache with so many good fast bowling options available to India ahead of the all-important Australia tour.

Umesh Yadav also became the third Indian pacer to take 10 wickets in a Test at home.

"If you look at the three new guys (Vihari in England, Shaw and Pant) who've come in, they've grabbed their opportunities. I think all these things are a big positive. But from this Test I want to single out Umesh.

"Shardul broke down and to take ten wickets is great. It was an outstanding performance. We're all happy for him. I think it's a great luxury to have (several seamers). We have a headache to choose out of so many good quality bowlers. That's a better position to be in than looking for bowlers," added the skipper.

As far as the batting department is concerned, Kohli said the batsmen must keep delivering to compliment the good work of the bowlers.

"I'm really happy to see these guys fit and hungry. It's up to the batsmen to do the rest of the job. I think this game was tougher for the batsmen. This first innings was more challenging than the last one (in Rajkot)," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Compared to Rajkot, the batsmen had it tougher against the West Indies pace attack comprising Jason Holder and Shanon Gabriel.

India were put under a little bit of pressure in their first innings before Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship with a 152-run partnership.

"Jinx (Rahane) has been batting really well, he got runs in Nottingham and we won the Test. He wanted runs under the belt. His partnership with Pant is something we want to see more of," said Kohli.

Windies captain Jason Holder, who played his first game of the series, said some ordinary batting led to another defeat on day three of the game.

"A little disappointed with the way we batted in the second innings. I thought we fought our way back in the game after the fightback yesterday we tried to push forward today. But credit to India, they played commendably and did the basics better than us.

Asked if an extra seamer would have made the difference, he said: "In hindsight a lot of seamers got wickets, Umesh got ten wickets, I got a fifer and maybe Shannon got a few wickets as well and an extra seamer would have helped.

"It didn't spin as much as we'd expected it to. We need to apply ourselves more, need to give ourselves a better chance with the bat - bat deep after getting set in."

But it was a good game for the skipper who scored a half-century and picked up a five-wicket haul.

"Personally I am in a good head space at the moment; I am playing good cricket and try working hard on my game while playing through aches and pains. I love playing Test cricket and it is my favourite format," added Holder.

(With PTI inputs)