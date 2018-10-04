Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara Carries A Water Bottle In Pocket During 1st Test Against Windies

Cheteshwar Pujara , who scored a fine 86 in India's first inning against the West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, did something probably no other international cricketer ever has. The Saurashtra batsman, who stitched together a 206-run partnership with Test debutant Prithvi Shaw , carried a small water bottle in his pocket to keep himself hydrated in Rajkot's gruelling weather conditions.

A video where Pujara can be seen taking a sip from the bottle and putting it back in his pocket is doing the rounds on social media.

Pujara, who is inching closer to 5,000 Test runs, ensured India a solid start with Shaw, smashed 14 boundaries.

Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut by scoring a swashbuckling 134, a knock that comprised 19 boundaries. The Indian U-19 captain was dismissed by West Indian leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Shaw has also earned the distinction of becoming the seventh-youngest Test centurion in world cricket. The first-ever Test centurion was Mohammad Ashraful (17 years and 61 days), who entered this elite club against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Earlier today, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on a green wicket, after which India had got off to a pathetic start by losing KL Rahul for a duck.