Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat against India in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The visitors made two changes to their team and handed a debut to Nuwanidu Fernando. India, on the other hand, made one forced change as Kuldeep Yadav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI. At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Chahal had picked up a niggle while fielding in the series opener, as a result, he was not available for selection.

"I was in two minds. Looking at the last game, I wanted to bat first, but looking at the pitch, we wanted to bowl first. When you are in such a mind, it's a good toss to lose. I love playing here, the quite is always energetic and that takes your game a bit higher. But what has happened in the past is in the past and we as a team need to start fresh. One forced change for us. Chahal put a dive in during the last game and hasn't pulled up well this morning. Kuldeep Yadav comes in his place," Rohit said after the toss.

BCCI later revealed that Chahal was unavailable for selection due to a sore right shoulder.

Note - Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder.#INDvSL #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2023

India lead the three-match series 1-0, and will look to wrap up the series ahead of the final game on Sunday.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: Dasun Shanaka(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Men's Hockey World Cup Kicks Off In Odisha With Spectacular Opening Ceremony