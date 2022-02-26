India will eye a series-clinching win over Sri Lanka when the two teams meet in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. After winning the first T20I by a margin of 62 runs, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final T20I to be played just a day after at the same venue. Ravi Bishnoi could return to the mix in place of veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. India were ruthless in both the departments in the first T20I, and will hope to pull off something similar in the second match.

Here is our India predicted XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka:

1. Rohit Sharma

With Ruturaj Gaikwad missing the first T20I due to a wrist problem, Rohit returned to the top of the order after coming to bat at no. 4 against West Indies in the final T20I. He is likely to partner with Ishan Kishan at the top order once again as Ruturaj has been ruled out from the remainder of the series.

2. Ishan Kishan

After struggling to get going in the white-ball series against the West Indies, Ishan Kishan finally found his night of reckoning and glory in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow. Ishan scored an attacking 89 and will look to match his exploits, if not better them on Saturday.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer rose the occasion in Virat Kohli's absence, smashing a brisk half-century after coming in to bat at no. 3. He is likely to hold his spot for both the games in Dharamsala.

4. Sanju Samson

India's top-order fired on all cylinders and Sanju Samson did not get an opportunity to bat. He will hope to get some action in the second T20I.

5. Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has made the most of the opportunities given to him so far both with bat and ball. After not getting the chance to bat, Venkatesh took two wickets, but was a bit expensive.

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja' return after an injury was smooth one. He took an important wicket of Dinesh Chandimal in Lucknow. He will look to make an even bigger impact, especially with the bat.

7. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda made his T20I debut the other day, having already represented Team India in ODIs earlier this month. He is another player who will look to impress the management to stake a claim in the World Cup squad.

8. Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel will hope to have more of an impact after bowling just two overs and conceding 10 runs in the series opener. He is likely to be retained in the team.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for India as he took two wickets inside the first three overs. He will be keen to put on a similar performance in the second T20I.

10. Ravi Bishnoi

It's been so far, so good for Ravi Bishnoi in an Indian jersey. The youngster could get the nod over the veteran Yuzvnedra Chahal after sitting out the first T20I.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah returned to action the other night after being rested for the West Indies series. He contained the batters well, but failed to pick a wicket. He will look to make amends in the second T20I.