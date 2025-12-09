The return of key senior players for the T20I series against South Africa has given the Indian team management a welcome, albeit tricky, selection headache as they look to finalise their blueprint for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. As always, there is plenty of chatter around the selection of India's opening combination, with the fit-again Shubman Gill likely to beat fan-favourite Sanju Samson for the second opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma. The team management seems to be more confident of Gill's ability to anchor, while Abhishek looks to maintain a high strike rate.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain and world-leading T20I batter, will occupy his preferred number three position, acting as the team's engine and main accelerator. Following him, Tilak Varma is the favoured choice at number four, providing stability and a crucial left-hand option in the middle order to tackle any spin challenges.

Some hard decisions, however, are to be expected to be made for the wicket-keeper's role and the lower middle-order. The Jitesh Sharma versus Sanju Samson battle is set to have everyone on their toes.

With Gill and Abhishek cemented at the top, Samson-a natural opener-would need to adapt to a middle-order role. The team, however, appears to be prioritising the need for a designated finisher. Jitesh Sharma is the preferred candidate for his proven capability to clear the ropes from ball one at number six, a role often lacking specialist options. His selection, therefore, directly leads to the non-selection of Samson, who is currently seen as a less impactful finisher than Jitesh in that specific position.

The return of Hardik Pandya is perhaps the most significant selection, instantly resolving the team's balance issues. His all-round abilities allow him to bat at number five as a powerful finisher and contribute a full quota of four overs of medium-fast bowling. He is seamlessly followed by the ever-reliable all-rounder Axar Patel, who provides tight, economical left-arm spin and vital batting depth down to number seven. Shivam Dube isn't a guaranteed selection in the team at the moment.

The bowling unit is led by the best in the business, the lynchpin of India's attack, Jasprit Bumrah, whose return ensures elite control and wicket-taking ability, especially at the death. He is likely to be paired with the left-arm angle of Arshdeep Singh, who has been consistently effective for India. If Harshit Rana is to be included in the team, it would be hard to fit Arshdeep. Hardik is likely to play the role of the third seamer, bowling 4 overs for the team.

In the spin department, the wrist-spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav is an automatic selection as India's premier wicket-taker, relying on his variations to bamboozle the Proteas' middle order. He is likely to be paired with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the team. India head coach Gautam Gambhir does have some bold decisions to make.

India's likely playing XI vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah