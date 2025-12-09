India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates: India take on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series in Cuttack on Tuesday. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, this is the start of India's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil. Ranked No. 1 in the world, India enter the series as favourites, having won the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten previously. All eyes will be on vice-captain Shubman Gill, who is set to make his comeback from a neck injury. Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also just 1 wicket away from becoming the first-ever Indian bowler to scalp 100 international wickets in all three formats. Aiden Markram-led SA are eyeing revenge, having lost 3-1 at home to India in a T20I series last year. (Live Scorecard)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Toss in 15 minutes
We are just about 15 minutes away from toss time at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. This is the first time in over 3 years that a T20I match is being held here. Incidentally, the last T20I here was also between India and South Africa, and the visitors won on that occasion!
India vs South Africa LIVE: Major uncertainty on Cuttack pitch
For the first time ever, a T20I will be played on a red-soil pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, making it an unpredictable challenge for not just South Africa, but also hosts India. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain chooses to do today.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE: Can Suryakumar Yadav rediscover form?
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has not been in the best of form in T20Is for some time now. He managed a few starts in the recent series against Australia, as well as in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but a truly big score has eluded him off late. He will be desperate to rediscover that form as India start gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2026.
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa eyeing revenge
South Africa were outclassed 3-1 at home by India in a T20I series held in 2024, and the Proteas will no doubt be keen on exacting revenge in this five-match series. Not to forget, India also beat SA in the T20 World Cup 2024 final!
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE: Bumrah eyeing historic milestone
Jasprit Bumrah is 1 wicket away from reaching 100 T20I wickets. If he does so today, he will become the first Indian bowler in cricket history to take 100 international wickets in all three formats (Tests, ODIs, T20Is).
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's return
India's Test and ODI captain and T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is all set to make his return to cricket action today. After extensive recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Gill is likely to play today. The attention will certainly be on him, if he does feature.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Final leg of tour
This is the final leg of South Africa's tour of India. SA cleanswept the Tests 2-0. India bounced back and took the ODIs 2-1. Now time for a marathon five-match T20I series to decide the honours.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa. We're in Cuttack, to begin the five-match series. Stay tuned for the all the live updates from the match!