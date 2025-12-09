India vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates: India take on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series in Cuttack on Tuesday. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, this is the start of India's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil. Ranked No. 1 in the world, India enter the series as favourites, having won the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten previously. All eyes will be on vice-captain Shubman Gill, who is set to make his comeback from a neck injury. Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also just 1 wicket away from becoming the first-ever Indian bowler to scalp 100 international wickets in all three formats. Aiden Markram-led SA are eyeing revenge, having lost 3-1 at home to India in a T20I series last year. (Live Scorecard)

IND vs SA LIVE Score, 1st T20I LIVE Updates, straight from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: