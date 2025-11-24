South Africa finished the second day of the second Test vs India on top. The match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati offered a batting-friendly surface over the first two days and the Proteas made the most out of it. They scored 489 runs before being bundled out. Senuran Muthusamy registered his maiden international century (109), while Marco Jansen fell just short of a ton with a knock of 93. By the end of action on the day, India reached 9 without loss, trailing South Africa by 480 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were unbeaten on their respective scores of 7 and 2 when the umpires called for Stumps on the day.

India face a huge task on the third day as they aim to get past South Africa's total. Trailing 1-0 in the two-match series, this is a must-win game for the hosts. They had lost the first game by 30 runs after being outplayed by the Proteas' spin attack.

Former India captain Ravi Shastri has come up with a bold advice for Rishabh Pant and Co as they aim to end the series at 1-1. Looking at the nature of the surface in Guwahati, Shastri has advised India to declare around 80 to 100 runs short of South Africa's total to save some time, and then aim to bundle out the visitors early in their second innings.

"Tactically India will have to take a call tomorrow (Monday). See how they get through the new ball, and then take the game forward, and force a win in this Test match. They'll have to call the shots, which means you might even want to declare behind. Then try and bowl out the opposition quickly in the second innings," said Shastri during commentary on the Star network.

"You've got to take those chances. You can't wait to bat and go past 489, that'll take a long time. Might have to even declare 80, 90, 100 runs behind and see how it goes," he added.