Indian cricket team followers were in for a shock when KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead India in the T20I series against South Africa, was ruled out of the five-match contest due to an injury. The news came on the eve of the first match in Delhi and Rishabh Pant was named as Rahul's replacement in the skipper's post. "Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

After being ruled out, Rahul penned an emotional note saying he wanted to lead India for the first time at home.

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon," KL Rahul wrote on Twitter.

India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik