Trailing the five-match series 0-2, India will take on South Africa in the third T20I in Visakhapatnam later on Tuesday. The Rishabh Pant-led side faces a do-or-die situation after losing the first two games against the Proteas. While several current and former cricketers want the management to include either Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that the team should remain unchanged for the third T20I.

"It is not like you've lost nine matches or something. It is just two games and it's because the other team played well. So, unless there is a big change in the conditions, it is going to be the same team. The other players who are sitting outside, when they get a chance to play even, they will be given a run of four or five matches," Nehra said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

Nehra also backed Avesh Khan to retain his place in the playing XI, saying that the pacer has not been utilised properly.

"Avesh Khan has not done too badly. He wasn't even bowled completely (in the second T20I). So, unless they want to add one more fast bowler or else if they feel two spinners are less, it is better to go with the same eleven," he stated.

After failing to defend a 212-run target in the first ODI, India were restricted to a total of 148 for six in 20 overs in the second T20I.

In reply, Heinrich Klaasen scored 81 off just 46 balls as South Africa chased down the total with four wickets and 10 balls to spare.