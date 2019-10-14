VVS Laxman, who is working as an expert for the official broadcaster of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video where he can be seen taking a one-handed catch, albeit after one bounce, while fielding at short leg. The former India batsman took the catch ahead of the fourth day's play of the second Test in Pune while playing cricket with fellow commentators, as they took to their version of a popular street format of cricket, where you can take a catch after once bounce, so long as it is taken with just one hand. "Never knew one of my finest close in catches would come in a full suit and not whites," the tweet read.

In the match, India wrapped up South Africa's second innings as they bundled out the visitors for 189 to register their biggest win over South Africa by an innings and 137 runs. With the win, India took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match Test series.

The hosts enforced the follow-on on South Africa and asked the visitors to bat again on Day 4 after bowling them out for 275 in the first innings on Saturday.

With the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav picked up six wickets apiece in the match while Ravindra Jadeja bagged four wickets to help India clinch the series with a game to spare.

Virat Kohli was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 254. In the process, the India captain went past 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

After the win, India have now extended their lead at the top of the points table of ICC World Test championship. India, after four consecutive wins, are on top of the points table while New Zealand and Sri Lanka are at second and third place respectively.