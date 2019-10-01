 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Calls Wriddhiman Saha 'World's Best Keeper' As Rishabh Pant Is Axed For 1st Test

Updated: 01 October 2019 13:29 IST

Virat Kohli confirmed that Wriddhiman Saha will replace Rishabh Pant in the Test series opener against South Africa in Vizag on Wednesday.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Calls Wriddhiman Saha
Virat Kohli said that Wriddhiman Saha will start the Test series against South Africa. © PTI

Virat Kohli, India's Test captain, confirmed on Tuesday that Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets in the first Test against South Africa, starting October 2. Ahead of the series opener in Vizag, Virat Kohli termed Wriddhiman Saha as the best wicketkeeper in the world. "Yes, Saha is fit and fine to go. He is going to start the series for us. His keeping credentials are for everyone to see. He has done well with the bat whenever he has got a chance. It was unfortunate that he was out with an injury. According to me he is the best keeper in the world. With these conditions he starts for us," Virat Kohli said.

Despite Virat Kohli's claim regarding Wriddhiman Saha's wicketkeeping credentials, the 34-year-old was not picked in the playing XI during India's tour of the West Indies. Saha was in the squad but the team management went with Rishabh Pant in both Test matches.

Wriddhiman Saha last played a Test for India during the tour of South Africa in January 2018. Saha was ruled out due to a shoulder injury and Rishabh Pant was included in the team.

Pant had an impressive start to his Test career as he scored hundreds in England and Australia. However, since then Pant has failed to contribute with the bat as his shot selection across all formats has been the main talking point in the last few series.

With a long home season coming up, the man behind the stumps will play a key role on slow and turning pitches and that is why according to Kohli, Saha has got the nod.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli had called Rishabh Pant as the future of Indian cricket.

"We are looking at Rishabh as the future, definitely. Got a lot of skill and talent. It's about winning and finishing games like these. In International cricket, you need to tackle pressure differently," Kohli had said in a press conference in the West Indies.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli confirmed Saha will play the first Test vs South Africa
  • Rishabh Pant has been axed from the playing XI for the series opener
  • India will host South Africa in a three-Test series at home
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Middles The Ball To Perfection In Practice Session. Watch
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Middles The Ball To Perfection In Practice Session. Watch
Virat Kohli Weighs In On Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate, Picks His Favourite
Virat Kohli Weighs In On Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate, Picks His Favourite
Paras Khadka, Nepal Captain, Creates Stunning World Record That Even Virat Kohli Couldn
Paras Khadka, Nepal Captain, Creates Stunning World Record That Even Virat Kohli Couldn't Achieve
Virat Kohli Should Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal In T20s, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Should Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal In T20s, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Has Given Me Many Reasons To Be Proud, Says Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Has Given Me Many Reasons To Be Proud, Says Anushka Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.