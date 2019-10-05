Rohit Sharma began a new chapter in his Test career on a bright note by becoming the first batsman to score two centuries in his first match as an opener to take India's second innings total to 323/4 against South Africa in Vizag on Saturday. Rohit Sharma followed up his 176 in the first innings of the first Test with a 127, studded with 10 fours and seven sixes. Rohit, the leading six-hitter across formats for India , hit a total of 13 sixes in the ongoing match and broke Wasim Akram's record of 12 maximums against Zimbabwe in 1996. Needing 395 to win, South Africa lost centurion of the first innings, Dean Elgar, cheaply off Ravindra Jadeja. At the close of play on the penultimate day, South Africa were 11/1, needing an improbable 384 more runs to win on the final day. On the other hand, India, who are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table, need nine more wickets to consolidate their position.

Rohit played an almost chance less innings but he survived a reprieve on 50 when he was caught at the boundary rope off Dane Piedt. TV replays suggested that fielder Senuran Muthusamy's foot had touched the rope while taking the catch.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored a double-century as India posted a mammoth total of 502/7 declared, failed to emulate his first innings performance as he was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj before lunch for seven runs.

The visitors' bowlers failed to make further inroads as Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara (81) took India's lead past 250. Rohit and Pujara put on 154 runs for the second wicket to frustrate South Africa before the latter was dismissed by Vernon Philander.

Surprisingly, Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat ahead of Virat Kohli, to add some quick runs.

After completing his 5th century in the longest format, Rohit hit Dane Piedt for three consecutive sixes to take India's lead past 300.

India's new-found opener was finally dismissed when he charged down the track and was beaten by Maharaj's spin. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock wasted no time in whipping off the bails.

Vital contributions from Jadeja (40) and Kohli (31) helped India declare their second innings on 323/4, setting a 395-run target for South Africa to win the match.

Earlier on day four, South Africa resumed on 385/8.

Ravichandran Ashwin completed a haul of seven wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 431.

Ashwin got overnight batsman Maharaj out for nine and then trapped Kagiso Rabada, leaving the visitors 71 runs behind in the first innings.