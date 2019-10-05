Rohit Sharma, who is in a mind boggling form with the bat, said something during his knock of 127 on Saturday that reminded Ben Stokes of Virat Kohli. During India's second innings, Rohit Sharma abused Cheteshwar Pujara, who was at the non-striker's end, and the stump mic picked it. Rohit was looking to take a quick single but Pujara did not oblige. India's new-found opener used an expletive in Hindi to express his frustration. Soon, the video went viral on social media and the incident got a reaction from the England all rounder as well.

Watch the incident here:

Rohit Sharma blasts pujara for not running ?? #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/vGZmfecZgb — Sanjeev Jasani (@sanjeevjasani) October 5, 2019

For the uninitiated, Kohli is believed to use the expletive quite often on the field. However, the general consensus on social media is that Kohli keeps on saying "Ben Stokes".

When Rohit used the same words, Stokes could not stop himself from tweeting, "This time it's Rohit not Virat....if you know you know."

This time it's Rohit not Virat....if you know you know — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 5, 2019

In June this year, Stokes made his sentiments about social media's joke known through his tweet.

"I may delete Twitter just so I don't have to see another tweet reading, "He's saying Ben Stokes"(when he's clearly not??)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what ??????????it was funny the first 100,000 times," Stokes had tweeted.

I may delete Twitter just so I don't have to see another tweet reading "He's saying Ben Stokes"(when he's clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

As far as the match is concerned, Rohit Sharma began a new chapter in his Test career on a bright note by becoming the first batsman to score two centuries in his first match as an opener to take India's second innings total to 323/4 against South Africa in Vizag on Saturday.

Needing 395 to win, South Africa lost centurion of the first innings, Dean Elgar, cheaply off Ravindra Jadeja.

At the close of play on the penultimate day, South Africa were 11/1, needing an improbable 384 more runs to win on the final day.

On the other hand, India, who are at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table, need nine more wickets to consolidate their position.