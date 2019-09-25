 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Ravi Shastri Boasts Of Being A "Light Traveller" Unlike Other Teammates In Throwback Post

Updated: 25 September 2019 12:27 IST
Ravi Shastri took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Sunil Gavaskar and former India teammates on Instagram.

Ravi Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India. © Instagram

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri took a trip down the memory lane on Wednesday and shared a throwback picture with Sunil Gavaskar and former India teammates on Instagram. In the back and white photograph, a younger Ravi Shastri can be seen posing along with some of his teammates. While most of the men carried a lot of luggage with them, Ravi Shastri with no belongings called himself "light traveller" among all. "Unlike some of my teammates, I was always a light traveller," Ravi Shastri captioned the picture on Instagram.

Last month, Ravi Shastri was retained as Team India head coach for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

Under the coaching of Shastri, India registered a clean sweep over the West Indies in all formats, following which a three-match T20 International series against South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw at home.

India will next take on South Africa in a three-match Test series, starting on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

The Virat Kohli-led side is currently on the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 120 points, thanks to a 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka, placed second and third respectively after their two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Australia and England are fourth and fifth respectively as their five-match Ashes 2019 series ended in a 2-2 draw.

